Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $79,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 624,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,225. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

