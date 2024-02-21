FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,569.11. 88,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,376.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,113.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.