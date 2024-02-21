FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

