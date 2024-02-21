FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,729. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.