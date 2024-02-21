Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Has $23.55 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,001 shares during the quarter. Banc of California makes up about 11.2% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 3.31% of Banc of California worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 290.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $3,618,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 43.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 1,321,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,548. The stock has a market cap of $820.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

