Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Sold by Foresite Capital Management V LLC

Foresite Capital Management V LLC cut its holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,094 shares during the period. Compass Therapeutics makes up 3.9% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned 0.98% of Compass Therapeutics worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 101,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

