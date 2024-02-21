Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

CPRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

