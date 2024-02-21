FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $71.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

