Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$14.93. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.91, with a volume of 8,187 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of C$130.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0704225 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.64%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

