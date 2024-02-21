Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.55

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 47.68 ($0.60). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.59), with a volume of 3,222 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

