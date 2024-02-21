Eisler Capital US LLC Purchases Shares of 7,930 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

