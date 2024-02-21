SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.48

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 54.48 and last traded at 54.34, with a volume of 842909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 52.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 49.86.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $185,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

