LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $730.75

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €730.75 ($785.75) and traded as high as €830.30 ($892.80). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €815.80 ($877.20), with a volume of 387,495 shares traded.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €735.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €730.83.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.