Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 4,362,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,846,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3,071.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,267 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

