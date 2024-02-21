Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,809,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,095 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.32.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at $271,651,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,744,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,169. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.