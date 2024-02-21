Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 8.4%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 2,370,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,956,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

