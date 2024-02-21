Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47. 20,689,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,737,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

