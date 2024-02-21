Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 466,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 776,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

