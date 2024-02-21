Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 4.3% Higher

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75. Approximately 24,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 23,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

