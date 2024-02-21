Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Down 50.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

