BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,517,376.14 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,593,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,054,324.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. 125,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,925. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
