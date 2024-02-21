Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 3,510 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.23. 361,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

