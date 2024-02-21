Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.38. 1,948,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,746. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

