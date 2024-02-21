Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,782. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

