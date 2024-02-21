Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,203. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

