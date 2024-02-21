Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 644,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.