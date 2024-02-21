InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) CEO Eric A. Adams Purchases 41,600 Shares

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric A. Adams purchased 41,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,825.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 287,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.59. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

