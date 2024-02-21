Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Reaches $215.31 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $215.31 million and $6.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

