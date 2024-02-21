Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,519. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $268.58.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

