Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 431,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.