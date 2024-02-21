BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,324,773.60 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,640 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,876,617 shares in the company, valued at $230,438,797.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $690,722.43.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 225,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,722. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
