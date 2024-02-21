Impactive Capital LP Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Impactive Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group makes up about 20.4% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Impactive Capital LP owned approximately 9.66% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $457,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.40. 82,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

