Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells $110,220.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 818,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

