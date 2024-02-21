Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Insider Kristin Bird Sells 1,207 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,795. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.31.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

