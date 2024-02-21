Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.37. 905,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $338.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

