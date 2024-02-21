Rice Partnership LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,099. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

