Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 213,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 141,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 518,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,278,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,811,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,493,020. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

