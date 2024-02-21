Rice Partnership LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

