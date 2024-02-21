Rice Partnership LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NFLX stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $569.58. 1,471,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.19 and a 200-day moving average of $455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.