Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 13,557 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 12,470,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,558,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

