Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 4,959,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,151. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.