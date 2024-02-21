Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 4,869 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.7% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,889. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.