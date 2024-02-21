Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 2,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.82. 32,626,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,263,012. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $439.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

