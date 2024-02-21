Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 267,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,390,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 892,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,307,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $168.02. 2,590,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

