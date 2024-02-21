Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

