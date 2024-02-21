Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,626,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,263,012. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $439.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

