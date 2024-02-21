iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,176. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $277.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.