Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Zevra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 158,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,720. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

