Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,619,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,612. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

