Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $658,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 68,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,679. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

